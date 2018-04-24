South Africa’s road death toll for 2017 is one of the worst in years‚ despite safety campaigns to end the carnage.

“Current road safety initiatives are simply not working‚” said the Automobile Association (AA) on Tuesday.

Almost 135 000 people have died in road crashes in South Africa over the past decade - equivalent to wiping out the entire population of Midvaal municipality in Gauteng.

Road fatality statistics for 2017‚ made available by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) on their website last Friday‚ showed that urgent road safety interventions were needed in the country‚ said the AA.

According to the statistics‚ 14 050 people died in road crashes in South Africa in 2017. The death toll was marginally lower than the 14 071 people who died in road crashes in 2016 but still higher than any year from 2008 to 2015.