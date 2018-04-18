Tumi Morake is 'angry' for leaving Jacaranda in the wake of Ma Winnie's death.

Tumi Morake has explained how Mama Winnie's death has left her angry at herself for quitting her radio gig at Jacaranda FM because she knew there might be people ready to tarnish the struggle hero's name.

The comedian told the Trending SA panel of presenters that since Winnie Madikizela-Mandela died‚ she wished she was still with the station so she could stand up for the struggle icon if people spoke "rubbish" about her.

"I must tell you‚ the passing of Mama Winnie broke me in ways that I never thought I could be broken. I got angry at myself for leaving Jacaranda after mama passed away. I was like‚ this is the time I should have been there for her passing because it will just be covered in news and then passed over. But actually this is a big historical thing that has happened."

Tumi who co-hosted the show with Martin Bester left the station in after only eight months at the station. She explained that she had done so for the sake of her peace of mind.