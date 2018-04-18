Tumi Morake is 'angry' for leaving Jacaranda in the wake of Ma Winnie's death
Tumi Morake has explained how Mama Winnie's death has left her angry at herself for quitting her radio gig at Jacaranda FM because she knew there might be people ready to tarnish the struggle hero's name.
The comedian told the Trending SA panel of presenters that since Winnie Madikizela-Mandela died‚ she wished she was still with the station so she could stand up for the struggle icon if people spoke "rubbish" about her.
"I must tell you‚ the passing of Mama Winnie broke me in ways that I never thought I could be broken. I got angry at myself for leaving Jacaranda after mama passed away. I was like‚ this is the time I should have been there for her passing because it will just be covered in news and then passed over. But actually this is a big historical thing that has happened."
Tumi who co-hosted the show with Martin Bester left the station in after only eight months at the station. She explained that she had done so for the sake of her peace of mind.
Tumi's stint at Jacaranda FM attracted both criticism and praise. It was no stranger to some controversial episodes with one leading to disgruntled listeners lodging a complaint of hate speech with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission. The allegations was dismissed by the BCCSA.
Tumi spoke passionately about the false image that Winnie was painted as because she was feared. She went on to explain that she knew from the way her father spoke about the struggle hero that she was a remarkable woman.
"But you know what‚ Winnie Mandela's death brought that back to me. When I was like you know what‚ when you are a strong black opinionated woman with a voice‚ you are (considered) a dangerous thing."