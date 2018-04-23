Nurses in Zimbabwe have scored a major victory with the government hiring a number of unemployed nurses and reversing dismissal letters of almost 6‚000 other nurses that were fired after downing tools.

A fortnight ago 16‚000 nurses in government institutions went on a strike that effectively crippled the health sector‚ resulting in Vice President Constantino Chiwenga adopting a hardline stance and deciding to dismiss them.

However‚ members of the Zimbabwe Nurses Association [ZINA] in smaller towns broke ranks with their Harare counterparts and began reporting back for duty by the end of last week. On Monday the government accepted all the nurses back and it was business as usual again‚ despite a pending urgent court application by nurses challenging their dismissal.

"We are happy that nurses have been taken back unconditionally because their grievances are valid‚" said ZINA's secretary general‚ Enock Dongo.

A nurse told this publication last week she had signed a dismissal letter‚ but when she returned to work on Monday she had signed a new contract and was now confused about what would happen to her pension.