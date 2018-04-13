Racist guesthouse owner Andre Slade and his Slovak lover Katarina Krizaniova‚ apparently in debt and facing eviction from their northern KwaZulu-Natal property‚ have a new target: Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Earlier this month Slade was served with a letter of demand by the Ingonyama Trust Board demanding the immediate payment of R62‚584 for rental arrears for the land on which he lives.

In a posting on his website‚ Slade said the board had picked a “royal fight”‚ refusing to pay the rental fees because he and Krizaniova didn’t recognise Zwelithini’s authority as king.

“In the name of Yahweh‚ almighty God‚ we refuse to recognise and respect the so-called Zulu king. King is God’s title‚ yet the first commandment of God says ‘thou shall have no other gods before me‚’” he wrote.

