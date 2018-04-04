Ajay Gupta was all smiles when a South African businessman confronted him in Dubai on camera on Wednesday.

Justin van Pletzen posted their encounter‚ outside what appears to be an office block‚ saying: “Just bumped into AJ Gupta in Dubai … and if it wasn’t for the law here I would have dropped him.”

Gupta‚ wearing a blue shirt‚ dark trousers and sun glasses‚ appeared to be in a jovial mood. He appeared to be driving a black Mercedes Maybach sedan.

“Ajay. How are you doing sir‚” asked Van Pletzen. “When are you coming back to South Africa‚” he asked‚ as they shook hands.

“Any day‚” said Gupta to which Van Pletzen replied: “The country is looking for you.”

Gupta chortled and said: “They are not giving a reply. The day they give a reply‚ I will go there.”

Gupta is wanted by the Hawks who have described him as a “fugitive”.

Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi‚ in response to the video‚ said on Wednesday: “He can run but cannot hide. We continue with our investigations.”