After a little over a month‚ business rescue practitioners for eight of the Gupta family companies have revealed some of their plans to save the companies.

In a series of letters addressed to creditors of the various entities on Monday which the publication has seen‚ the business rescue practitioners Louis Klopper and Kurt Knoop request an extension for the deadline for publishing the business rescue plans.

The plans were due to be published on Tuesday but an extension will see the final plans published on or before April 25.

The first letter surrounds the Gupta-owned Shiva Uranium near Klerksdorp in the North West for which it is revealed there are two potential buyers.