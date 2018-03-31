Concerned youth organisation bemoans rise in dagga use
The Concerned Young People of South Africa (CYPA) has called on politicians‚ traditional leaders and community leaders to help stop the rise of dagga use among youth.
The non-profit organisation was registered in 2010 to take a stand against the devastation caused by the many ills of the society‚ including drugs and human trafficking.
In an open letter published on Friday‚ the organisation described dagga as a “hideous green dagga dragon” and said it was in schools‚ intoxicating children’s dreams and destroying their future.
“Our peers‚ gripped by the green beast‚ are dropping out of schools and free tertiary education at an unimaginable rate‚” the organisation said.
“Come and see for yourselves! Check the registration lists at schools for the beginning of the year against the attendance of today.”
Public schools had become a battleground for drug dealers and runners‚ it added.
“We are caught in the crossfire. Opposite the school‚ a kiosk is selling green and brown dagga muffins. Runners educate others to mix heroin into the dragon’s herb.”
Children told the organisation they were afraid to speak out about this issue.
“We are afraid of walking home in the afternoons‚ as we may be robbed‚ raped and stabbed by the drug users.
“We are afraid to buy sweets from the kiosk owner as they may be laced with drugs. We are afraid!”
The organisation also called on politicians to stop the advocates of dagga use from celebrating dagga day on April 20.
The Dagga Couple‚ a pro-dagga lobby group which is challenging the constitutionality of dagga prohibition in courts‚ will host its sixth dagga day celebration at the Golden Harvest Park in Randburg on April 21‚ missing 420.
“Please‚ stop the advocates of the dagga monster who are planning a D Day Festival on 21 April for this illegal monster to parade its rebellious and mocking power in open contempt of the legislators of our country.”