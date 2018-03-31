If the old South African flag is banned because it's offensive to certain people‚ then the rainbow "gay flag" could be banned too - according to AfriForum.

"Setting the threshold for the banning of symbols at the level of offence is a slippery slope that could lead to the banning of the Rainbow Flag"‚ AfriForum's Ernst Roets argues in papers filed at the Equality Court this week.

AfriForum is challenging an Equality Court application by the Nelson Mandela Foundation‚ in which it is seeking an order declaring the "gratuitous" display of the flag flown during apartheid as "hate speech‚ unfair discrimination and race-based harassment".

The foundation says it believes that while the old flag is part of history‚ it belongs in museums‚ documentaries and other creative works and not on public display.

But AfriForum says many people have suffered "atrocities" at the hands of the African National Congress‚ South African Communist Party and the British and may be offended by these organisations’ flags and the Union Jack‚ that these flags should also be banned if the public display of the old South African flag is criminalised.