Sandhurst mother and son arrested for growing and selling dagga.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) arrested the mother‚ 53‚ and her son‚ 29‚ on Thursday for selling illicit hydroponic dagga valued at about R3-million.

“The Hawks received information about a clandestine hydroponic laboratory at a house in Sandhurst where dagga was being planted and processed. A search and seizure operation was executed‚” Mulamu said.