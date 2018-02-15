South Africa

Sandhurst mother and son arrested for growing and selling dagga

By Nico Gous - 15 February 2018 - 17:01
Sandhurst mother and son arrested for growing and selling dagga.
Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) arrested the mother‚ 53‚ and her son‚ 29‚ on Thursday for selling illicit hydroponic dagga valued at about R3-million.

“The Hawks received information about a clandestine hydroponic laboratory at a house in Sandhurst where dagga was being planted and processed. A search and seizure operation was executed‚” Mulamu said.

According to Lightstone Property‚ Coronation Street in Sandhurst is the most expensive street in Gauteng with the average value of houses at around R26.8-million.

Mulamu said the Hawks found manufacturing equipment‚ chemicals and dagga plants on the premises.

The woman and her son are expected to appear at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

