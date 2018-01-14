In a concerted effort to stamp out drug-related crimes in Limpopo‚ numerous operations were conducted in the province throughout the entire week‚ resulting in 47 arrests and confiscations of large quantities of drugs.

In Dennilton‚ police arrested two suspects aged 24 and 54 for allegedly dealing in and cultivating dagga‚ Limpopo police spokesman Const Maphure Manamela said.

She said more than 40 dagga plants were seized by police.

In another operation at Elandsdoorn next to Moutse shopping mall‚ a 28-year-old man was arrested for possession of and dealing in drugs after he was found in possession of 83 sachets of cocaine in a plastic bag.