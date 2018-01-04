Africa is poised to be the world’s next dagga powerhouse‚ according to a magazine which covers the development of the legal cannabis industry globally.

Dope‚ based in the US‚ says Lesotho’s decision to grant a medical marijuana licence to Verve Dynamics — a Somerset West company that produces botanical extracts — “is the first time in Africa that cannabis has been viewed as a source of revenue instead of a criminal activity‚ and it’s about time”.

In an article posted on its website on Thursday‚ Dope said Africa produced a quarter of all cannabis and “an estimated 38.2 million African adults [7.7% of the adult population] use cannabis each year — far more than the world average of 3.8%”.