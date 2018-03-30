At least 13 people have died in a horrific accident in KwaZulu-Natal‚ paramedics said on Thursday night. While the exact nature of the crash was still being established‚ KZN EMS spokesman Robert McKenzie said that taxi and two other vehicles were involved.

"Police are on the scene confirming the number [of dead]‚ but they are confirming at least 13 at this stage‚" he said.

Four patients from the same crash sustained serious injuries and were treated on the scene before being rushed to hospital.