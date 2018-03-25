Man dies in ‘freak accident’ in fast food drive-through.

A man died in a “very serious freak accident” in the drive-through of a fast food restaurant in Midrand.

Netcare spokesperson Nick Dollman said the accident happened in the Kyalami area at about 1.40am on Saturday morning.

“Reports from the scene allege that the victim had parked too far away from the drive-through window. An eye witness explained that the man then tried to exit his vehicle and that stage the vehicle moved and drove over the victim.”