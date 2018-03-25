Man dies in ‘freak accident’ in fast food drive-through
A man died in a “very serious freak accident” in the drive-through of a fast food restaurant in Midrand.
Netcare spokesperson Nick Dollman said the accident happened in the Kyalami area at about 1.40am on Saturday morning.
“Reports from the scene allege that the victim had parked too far away from the drive-through window. An eye witness explained that the man then tried to exit his vehicle and that stage the vehicle moved and drove over the victim.”
The man was stuck underneath the vehicle when emergency services arrived on the scene.
“Once freed‚ CPR was initiated but tragically the man‚ in his fifties‚ succumbed to his severe injuries. Documentation pertaining to his death was completed by Netcare 911 and handed over to authorities at the scene.”
The Fire Department and Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) were also on the scene. Police are investigating the accident.