EFF wants to topple Trollip to demonstrate its ‘seriousness’ about land expropriation

“My answer cannot be ‘we continued to vote for them’‚” Malema said.

Malema said the EFF could not befriend Trollip if he was not firm on the land question.

“If we punish them in National Mandela (Bay) in order to get the message to them‚ let it be done. For the land everything else can be done. For as long as the matter of the land is restored firmly on the table‚” Malema said.

Malema explained that the EFF had promised its voters before the 2014 and 2016 elections that they would push for improvements in a number of areas such as a minimum wage‚ increases in social grants‚ free education and decent housing.

“When you read all of these manifestos of the EFF‚ there is nowhere where we said we will vote for the ANC. You never voted for us because in turn we will vote for the ANC. We never said that. We never said ‘vote for us we will vote for DA’.”

Malema questioned people who voted for the EFF on why they became angry and irritated when the party engaged in the tactics of “moving tables and playing chess” in order to deliver these things the party promised them.

“That is us now trying to achieve one city‚ trying to achieve a minimum wage for you‚ trying to achieve the land for you‚ trying to achieve free education for you. We are navigating through this thing in order to achieve the things we promised to you.”