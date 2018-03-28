Three people were killed when part of a building‚ which had been under construction‚ collapsed on Chamberlain Road in Wentworth‚ south of Durban‚ on Wednesday.

Several others were injured in the incident.

Initial reports from the scene indicate that three people‚ understood to be construction workers‚ were killed when they were crushed under tons of concrete.

Paramedics‚ fire-fighters and members of the police’s Search and Rescue Unit descended on the scene.