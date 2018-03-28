South Africa

Lesufi asks communities to protect schools from criminals

By Staff Writer - 28 March 2018 - 06:51
Lesufi asks communities to protect schools from criminals.
Image: VATHISWA RUSELO

Theft from a fourth school in Atteridgeville‚ Pretoria‚ has dismayed the Gauteng Department of Education.

A break-in at the Dr WF Nkomo High School on Monday this week resulted in the loss of seven laptops‚ nine computers‚ and all nutrition stock.

Last week‚ the department reported thefts of computers and nutrition stock during break-ins at the Masizane Primary School‚ Thohoyandou Primary School and Flavius Mareka Secondary School.

“We are convinced that‚ there is a syndicate targeting our schools. We call upon police to conduct a thorough investigation and arrest those responsible. It is really disappointing that criminals are targeting our schools‚ which are meant to benefit communities. How can four schools in the same area suffer in the hands of criminals in this manner? Communities must defend schools‚” said MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

X