A 35-year-old Limpopo woman is in custody after she was caught on video beating her five-year-old son with a wooden stick for losing his school shoes.

The public beating took place last week in Matlala.

The child was taken to hospital for medical treatment before being admitted to a place of safety‚ said Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

In the footage‚ the woman can be heard shouting at her son in Sepedi while children are watching. Elderly community members are passing by‚ pleading with her to not make a scene or “kill” the child.