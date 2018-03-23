Billions needed to sort out school toilets

The Department of Basic Education needs more than R10-billion to fix sanitation and other infrastructure problems at schools. Limpopo alone needs R3-billion to fix toilets.

"We have to re-prioritise the infrastructure budget of R7-billion per annum in order to deal with sanitation problems. For instance, Limpopo province alone needs about R3-billion to deal with sanitation problems ". However, our infrastructure budget has been cut by R3.5-billion," said Minister Angie Motshekga yesterday.

She was speaking during an urgent Council of Education Ministers held in Kempton Park, on the East Rand, where she said more than R10-billion was needed to deal with issues of sanitation at schools in South Africa.

The meeting which was attended by all provincial MECs, except for Gauteng's and Western Cape's, came a week after the death of Lumka Mkhethwa, who fell into a pit toilet at the Luna Primary School in Bizana, Eastern Cape and drowned.