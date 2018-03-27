East London police are looking for five armed suspects who stormed the upmarket Hair Weave Masters beauty shop in Vincent and fled with an undisclosed amount of money‚ Peruvian weaves worth R20 000 and cellphones.

Police spokesperson captain Nkosikho Mzuku said the armed robbery‚ which took place on Sunday at the Douglas Road business‚ was led by an “attractive looking” woman who entered the shop alone. She pretended to be interested in purchasing weaves before pulling a gun on unsuspecting staff. Her accomplices then entered and looted the salon.

“The suspects fled the scene in a white Toyota Avanza. Our detectives and other crime scene experts are busy combing the crime scene‚” Mzuku said.

No shots were fired and no one was injured during the midday robbery‚ said Mzuku.