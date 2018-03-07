Police have launched a massive manhunt for a gang of heavily-armed suspects after a cash-in-transit robbery at business premises in Ferndale‚ Randburg‚ on Tuesday morning.

Police said preliminary reports indicated that the gang made off with “an undisclosed amount of cash and unconfirmed commodities” after holding up a security cash truck.

One suspect was fatally wounded during an ensuing shootout between the robbers and the security detail escorting the cash truck.

More than seven suspects were involved in the heist‚ police said.

“Police recovered a total of three high calibre firearms‚ two magazines with live ammunition‚ as well as three vehicles suspected to have been used in the commission of the crime. Another vehicle was also recovered at Randparkridge‚ Honeydew‚ and is believed to have been hijacked and later abandoned by the suspects after the robbery‚” police said.