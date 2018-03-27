Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni to fight albino killings

Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni has vowed to help fight the killing of people with albinism.

Mtsweni said yesterday that as part of working with people with albinism she had invited them for a dinner last week to hear their feelings.

This came after two children were kidnapped in the province. Gabisile Shabane, 13, and 15-month-old Nkosikhona Ngwenya were kidnapped by three unknown men in Hlalanikahle section of Emalahleni on January 28.

Their lifeless bodies, mutilated and decomposed, were found near the N4. Shabane's body was found in a shallow grave at Cullinan while Ngwenya's body was found in a stream along the N4.