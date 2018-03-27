Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni to fight albino killings
Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni has vowed to help fight the killing of people with albinism.
Mtsweni said yesterday that as part of working with people with albinism she had invited them for a dinner last week to hear their feelings.
This came after two children were kidnapped in the province. Gabisile Shabane, 13, and 15-month-old Nkosikhona Ngwenya were kidnapped by three unknown men in Hlalanikahle section of Emalahleni on January 28.
Their lifeless bodies, mutilated and decomposed, were found near the N4. Shabane's body was found in a shallow grave at Cullinan while Ngwenya's body was found in a stream along the N4.
Two weeks ago, the grave of Xolani Mkhize, 28, was dug up in Pienaar near White River and his hands and right foot cut off.
"As the government of Mpumalanga we condemn the senseless killing of people living with albinism. We promise to work hard with all stakeholders, including the law enforcement agencies, traditional leaders and traditional healers to bring this bad behaviour of improper people at bay," Mtsweni said.
The police have not yet made any arrests in connection with the violation of Mkhize's grave.
Five men were arrested in connection with the deaths of Shabane and Ngwenya. One of the men, whom the police did not name, died last week in police custody.
The remaining men will appear in the Witbank Magistrate's Court today on two counts of kidnapping and two murder charges.