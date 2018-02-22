Teen battling to cope after rape, robbery by taximen

An 18-year-old woman who says she was raped by a taxi driver and an accomplice after boarding a taxi in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, is battling to cope with the trauma.

The victim , who is receiving counselling, was at first hesitant to speak to Sowetan about her ordeal.

"I am still hurt and receiving trauma counselling. I have been asking myself why has this happened to me and what did I do to deserve this," she said.

The incident took place in Etwatwa, a township near to Daveyton, on Monday night.