South Africa

Shots fired at airport in attempted robbery

By Staff Writer - 31 January 2018 - 12:03
Stock image of a gun being fired.
An attempted armed robbery took place at Bloemfontein's Bram Fischer International Airport this morning‚ the Airports Company South Africa confirmed on Wednesday.

Three men with "a bag of money" were scene fleeing the scene in a white Audi after being involved in a shootout with the police in front of the main entrance‚ according to eyewitness accounts quoted by local radio station OFM.

The airports company said the incident took place at about 9am outside the airport’s terminal building.

Shots were fired‚ it confirmed.

Police are investigating and are looking into reports that a second vehicle was also involved.

