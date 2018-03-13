It's unfair to punish whites over land.

Though Thabo Mbeki advised Julius Malema to allow a discussion on the land issue rather than populist slogans, the EFF leader seems to have disregarded such wisdom.

The land issue is too complex to be successfully tackled by inexperienced youngsters like Malema or the EFF, and a rotten and corrupt populist ANC.

It is worthy to note that the land was not stolen from the Khoikhoi, San and so-called Abantu black kingdoms, but it was taken after military victories by Europeans over divided black people, just as King Shaka defeated many kingdoms and chiefdoms to build the the mighty Zulu ethnic group, in the process enforcing submission to the great Zulu royal throne.

Many other black kingdoms did the same, fighting for land and subduing defeated foes or taking over their land. However, as Mr Kgomo pointed out on Radio 2000's Talk with Thami Ngubeni, when white people arrived there were already established territories and peaceful co-existence between Abantu and the Khoikhoi and San. Sadly it was tribalism among black people that led to white people defeating them and ruling over them for nearly 400 years.