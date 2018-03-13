Tom Moyane allegedly interfered with ‘rogue unit’ investigation

SARS commissioner Tom Moyane allegedly instructed a witness to “feign illness” and not report for an interview scheduled with KPMG in 2015.

The auditing firm was investigating the so-called “rogue unit” of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) at the time.

This is one of the allegations former SARS commissioner Ivan Pillay made in a letter sent to the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Advocate Shaun Abrahams on Monday. Pillay made the allegations in his section of the letter‚ which was written by attorney Bernard Hotz from Werksmans Attorneys on behalf of Pillay and former tax officials Johann van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg.

“The effect thereof was that material facts known to Mr [Hendrick] Lombard were omitted in the KPMG report including‚ inter alia‚ ‘Sunday Evenings’.”

Lombard was one of two whistleblowers of operation Project Sunday Evenings‚ allegedly ran by the so-called “rogue unit”. Project Sunday Evenings was allegedly established to spy on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) which was prosecuting former police commissioner Jackie Selebi at the time.

This comes as the Hawks seek to revive their case against the so-called SARS “rogue unit”.