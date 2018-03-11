The DA says it has written to the chairperson of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance (SCOF)‚ Yunus Carrim‚ asking him to request SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane to submit the Hogan Lovells and Motau reports on Jonas Makwakwa before March 13.

It said Moyane is scheduled to appear before the SCOF on this date and that it is essential that these reports are submitted in time to enable Parliament to perform its oversight function on the controversial circumstances that saw Makwakwa reinstated as the second in command at SARS.

“Should Moyane fail to submit the reports as requested‚ I will recommend that Parliament considers taking legal action to force him to release the reports‚” said DA shadow deputy minister of finance Alf Lees.

He said Makwakwa’s suspension‚ triggered by findings made by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC)‚ was controversially lifted based on reports conducted by Hogan Lovells and Adv Motau.