South African Revenue Services (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane is standing by his decision to reinstate Jonas Makwakwa‚ despite a tax-evasion investigation and other serious allegations.

SARS’ lawyers also supported Moyane’s decision‚ saying the findings of an internal inquiry delivered on October 13 acquitted Makwakwa on all charges.

Makwakwa had been charged with contravening his suspension conditions and failure to “disclose an external business interest”.

Moyane was briefing the standing committee on finance on progress in the Makwakwa matter.

Moyane and SARS lawyers‚ however‚ confirmed that Makwakwa was facing tax and criminal investigations‚ as well as a money-laundering investigation.