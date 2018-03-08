SARS commissioner Tom Moyane is expected to appear before the Ntsebeza Inquiry next week to give evidence.

The inquiry‚ which resumed on Thursday after a two-week break‚ heard that a draft schedule had been hammered out by the complainants and legal representatives of those implicated. The postponement had come after threats of legal action if all parties were not afforded ample time to prepare their responses to complaints and submissions.

The inquiry‚ headed up by Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza‚ is seeking to determine whether any members of the South African Institute for Chartered Accountants (SAICA) previously employed by auditing firm KPMG breached the SAICA code of conduct in work the firm did for SARS and the Gupta family.