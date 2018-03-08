The business dealings of the man accused of the kidnapping and murder of Siam Lee came under the spotlight as the state began its cross examination in his bail application hearing in the Durban Regional Court on Thursday.

The 29-year-old businessman‚ who is facing a raft of charges including rape‚ cannot yet be named.

He was arrested in January several days after Lee‚ an escort‚ went missing from the Durban North brothel she was working at.

The state’s prime suspect‚ who faces sixteen charges relating to the murder of Lee as well as his alleged interactions with two other women‚ had testified in his evidence in chief that PI Brad Nathanson and his team had tortured him during the course of his arrest.

Advocate Martin Krog‚ acting for the suspect‚ described the investigation by the prominent Durban private investigator as “capture”‚ accusing Nathanson and his staff of evidence tampering‚ conducting an illegal search and an illegal arrest.