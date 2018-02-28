Cell phones stolen from abducted Britons Rod and Rachel Saunders - found in the possession of Eshowe teenager Themba Xulu - are expected to help police decode the circumstances around their kidnapping.

The latter two accused remain at the centre of the high-level probe‚ facing charges related to terrorism.

The Saunders‚ who have lived in Cape Town for a number of years‚ remain missing

Patel‚ Del Vecchio and Xulu stand accused of siphoning R700‚000 from the elderly couple’s bank accounts.

Jewellery‚ electronics and camping gear were also purchased using stolen credit cards. State Advocate Adele Barnard told the court that Xulu would face charges of kidnapping‚ robbery with aggravating circumstances and theft‚ the latter relating to money drained from the Saunders’ accounts.

She revealed that large amounts of blood were found in the back of the couple’s stolen car which was recovered by police last week.

“We are still waiting on the forensics report [as to whose blood it is] so the charges in this matter may change to murder‚” she said.

She added that two cellphones‚ one which was found in Xulu’s possession and a second which was later handed to investigators‚ were likely used to make internet bank transfers.