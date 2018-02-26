A guest at Durban’s luxury Maharani Hotel who was arrested after the alleged kidnapping of a child on Thursday night has been released without charge.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed that charges against the woman‚ whose name has not been released‚ were withdrawn. He said that as such‚ she would not appear before the Durban Magistrate’s court.

Zwane’s cohort‚ spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele‚ had previously reported that a young boy had gone missing from the hotel.