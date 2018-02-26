Alleged kidnapper released after incident at Durban hotel
A guest at Durban’s luxury Maharani Hotel who was arrested after the alleged kidnapping of a child on Thursday night has been released without charge.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed that charges against the woman‚ whose name has not been released‚ were withdrawn. He said that as such‚ she would not appear before the Durban Magistrate’s court.
Zwane’s cohort‚ spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele‚ had previously reported that a young boy had gone missing from the hotel.
“The complainant alleged that she was in her room praying and the children were playing outside [in the passageway]. One of the children informed her that her child was not with them‚” she said.
Frantically the mother had gone in search of her son.
“She kept calling his name and heard him crying next door. She knocked on the door but the suspect refused to open. The security guards were informed and the suspect opened the door. The child was found crying and the suspect was arrested for kidnapping‚” she said.