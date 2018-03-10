Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa on Friday assured South Africans that all foodstuffs contaminated with the deadly Listeria monocytogenes bacterium are safely disposed of.

There has been a fear that waste pickers might consume the unopened ready-to-eat meat products that had been recalled and which households had disposed of.

The health department on Sunday announced that that the source of listeria‚ which has caused more than 180 deaths‚ had been located at an Enterprise Foods manufacturing facility in Limpopo.

Molewa expressed concern that the recall had caused panic‚ resulting in residents putting processed meat-based food products‚ including polony‚ Russians and viennas‚ into their refuse bins‚ which could expose waste pickers at the bins and at municipal landfills to the deadly bacterium.

She said this took place before the announcements from outlets that food products could be brought in to the various outlets across the country.