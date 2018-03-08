A friend of murdered Taxify driver Siyabonga Ngcobo is shattered that he could not help his friend in need.

Fellow students‚ colleagues‚ family and friends of Ngcobo gathered at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) main campus on Thursday for his memorial service.

Ngcobo's death sparked a social media outrage after reports that his charred remains were found in his incinerated vehicle in Pretoria last week.

A sombre mood filled the hall as students sang and chanted political struggle songs.

His friend‚ Simon Mathe‚ 24‚ said he feels like he disappointed him.

"I am sorry I wasn't there when you needed my help‚ though you were always there for me. I'm going to miss you‚ my friend‚" said Mathe.

He said he had fond memories of when they would share a meal.

"Siya loved burgers. Our last meal was a burger. Rest in peace‚ Siyabonga.”

Mathe said he not only lost a friend‚ but a confidant.

"We shared everything. He used to tell me about his dreams‚ we would share secrets and at all times he would say 'kuzolunga boi' (it's going to be okay‚ boy). I'm going to miss picking up my phone and calling him.”