Sthembiso Kashanda‚ TUT's Student Representative Council vice-president‚ said the student community was mobilising a march to demand justice for Ngcobo - as well as other slain Taxify and Uber drivers.

“It can’t be business as usual. He was one of us and we will fight for him and many who died in this business. We can’t declare when exactly as yet but sometime this week we will embark on a demonstration for awareness on the deaths of Taxify and Uber drivers in the country.

“We will call on the ban of meter-taxi drivers from operating until a peace accord has been reached‚” said Kashanda.

Kashanda said he was engaging with the department of transport‚ police and other stakeholders who might help get to the bottom of the problem.

Ngcobo's aunt‚ Nobuhle‚ said that the family is not coping with his gruesome death.

“He was just a small boy‚ who had nothing to do with the industry’s war. It’s horrible what they did‚ trying to prove a point‚” Nobuhle said.

According to her knowledge‚ Ngcobo was collecting a client around Sunnyside when a group of meter-taxi drivers approached him. They asked him to step out and get into the boot.

“That’s when they drove off with him to where they burned him alive.”

In a social media post‚ Nobuhle posted a video of her and Ngcobo singing along to "congratulations" by American rapper Post Malone and Quavo. She captioned it: “You had dreams. Bigger dreams than I could take in. Everything was finally coming together.”