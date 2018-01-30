Taxify driver killed "like an animal"

The brutal killing of a 27-year-old Taxify driver has left his family desperate for answers.

Nathaniel Dibete was reported missing last Tuesday after receiving a trip request from a customer to be picked up in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg.

His family frantically began searching for him after his phone was switched off and the owner of the Nissan Almera he was driving reported it stolen.

His battered body was found floating in a small river by a resident in Braamfischerville, Soweto, on Friday.

His younger brother Kabelo told Sowetan yesterday the gruesome manner in which Dibete was killed has shocked the family.

"He was terribly assaulted. His body is riddled with bruises. His ear is missing, and he has a wound on his head. They killed him like an animal. If they wanted to take the car they should have taken it, not killed him," Kabelo said, moments after the family fetched the body from Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital mortuary.