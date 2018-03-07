Speculation that Spotify could soon be hitting Mzansi's shores has been rife ever since the international music streaming giant announced that it would be holding a special "get together" in Johannesburg next week to outline their plans for the company in SA.

In case you're not good with code‚ the arrows point to there being a very good chance that the service plans to launch in SA.

The digital music space in Mzansi is as packed as Park Station in December‚ but Spotify is the world’s largest global music streaming subscription service and South Africans have up until now had to act a little dodgy if they wanted the service here.

It looks like those days of tricking your computer into thinking that you are chilling at the foot of the Statue of Liberty in New York or catching the tube in London so that you could listen to your favourite playlist are over.

Until now the company had been quiet on their plans to expand to SA‚ but had local fans in a tizz late last year after an advertisement for a senior editor and music programmer for South Africa appeared on their website and was spotted by Stuff magazine.