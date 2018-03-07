Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo said he believed the commission of inquiry into state capture should culminate in an understanding of how deep state capture was in South Africa‚ how it came about and who was involved.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday‚ Zondo announced a powerhouse team of people to key positions in the inquiry - of which former auditor-general Terrence Nombebe would be the lead investigator.

Zondo announced three senior counsel who will be part of the legal team‚ led by Advocate Paul Pretorius.

The legal team includes three other senior counsels with a cumulative wealth of experience: Advocates Isaac Maleka‚ Leah Gcabashe and Thandi Normana.

Longtime government bureaucrat Dr Khotso De Wee has been appointed as secretary of the commission.