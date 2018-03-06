The ANC has confirmed a visit by a group of disgruntled members from two provinces‚ the Eastern Cape and Free State. The two groups visited the party’s headquarters on Monday to voice their grievance from their different provinces.

The Eastern Cape group is aligned to the province’s premier and former chairman‚ Phumulo Masualle.

The disgruntled Eastern Cape members that visited Luthuli House wanted an audience with the top echelons of the party regarding the release of the long-awaited Sbu Ndebele report.

The report was commissioned by the ANC national executive committee subsequent to the Eastern Cape elective conference which was marred by violence. Former provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane emerged as the new provincial chairman‚ replacing Masualle.