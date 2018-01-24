Zondo promises to get answers for SA

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will not be intimidated or step back from investigating anyone implicated in state capture.

Under no illusion that there will be attempts by "certain individuals" to potentially sabotage the inquiry, Zondo was emphatic that nothing would stop him getting answers for the public.

"I will investigate anybody and everybody, no matter who he or she is. If they fall within the terms of reference they will be investigated," he said at a media briefing yesterday in Johannesburg.

"The commission will do its job properly. We owe this to the people of South Africa. I would not have taken this if I had any fear." He said the commission would, in its investigation, be guided by the evidence placed before it and all issues will be investigated thoroughly and properly.