Another no-show from Dudu Myeni; subpoena looms

Dudu Myeni could face a summons if she once again fails to appear before the parliamentary inquiry into state capture next week.

Myeni is to be subpoenaed to appear before the inquiry into the alleged capture of Eskom by the Guptas after she snubbed the hearings on Wednesday.

Myeni was expected to appear before the public enterprises committee that is probing allegations of corruption and mismanagement at Eskom‚ but made a no-show despite being called to testify more than a week ago.

The committee wanted to hear Myeni’s version of events about her alleged influence in Eskom affairs after she was implicated in November last year by former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi‚ who told the committee that Myeni had dictated at a meeting in Durban in March 2015 which Eskom executives needed to be suspended at the time.

Tsotsi alleged that then-president Jacob Zuma had been present at that meeting. The former president and Myeni are said to be close friends.