Parliament can't find the Guptas anywhere

The parliamentary committee probing the alleged capture of Eskom by the Guptas is battling to locate the controversial family and its new lawyers in order to serve them with notice of appearance before it.

This is according to ANC parliamentarian and chairwoman of the Eskom inquiry Zukiswa Rantho, who told the media yesterday that the public enterprises committee still wanted the Guptas to appear before the inquiry on March 13 but they have been struggling to make contact with the family at the centre of the state capture allegations.

Rantho said when they recently tried to make contact with their lawyers the legal firm told them, in strict terms, that the Guptas were no longer their clients.

"The issue of the Guptas is still a problem, we don't know where they are," Rantho said.

Rantho also said former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba will be appearing before the committee on Tuesday.

Gigaba had written to the committee seeking clarity on what "areas of focus" the committee wanted him to testify on.