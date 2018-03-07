Zwane said he fled and went to report the matter at the police station‚ but found the mayor and his bodyguards there. He said police didn't listen to his claims and he fled in fear of his life.

“I tried to call 112 (emergency services) because I knew that police would be of no help to me. When the 112 people said they couldn’t help I knew I couldn’t go back home so I slept in a bush that night out of fear that they would follow me home.”

However‚ Mbatha has denied all accusations made by Magubane and Zwane‚ saying they were an "attempt to tarnish my political record and the good I do for the community”.

According to Mbatha‚ he and his bodyguards were on their way back from a meeting when they noticed a large group of people gathered around someone who appeared to be hurt.

“I stopped because I saw group of people where gathered and there seemed to be some commotion. I didn’t want people to later say someone was in trouble and the mayor just drove past and did nothing.”

Mbatha said he realised that someone had been injured and that those who were there told him the person had been attacked by a group of people. He added that when the person who had been attacked was helped up by bystanders and stumbled home‚ he and his bodyguards drove off.

“I found out about the case against me on Wednesday morning when I was contacted by the investigating offer. I do not even know the person I allegedly assaulted‚ but I am innocent and I know justice will prevail”.

Police spokesman Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed a case of common assault was opened on Monday at the Dundee police station.