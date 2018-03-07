Generous South Africans are starting to dig into their own pockets to help promising triathlon competitor Mhlengi Gwala pay for the medical treatment he requires after a gruesome attack by chainsaw wielding criminals

A crowdfunding initiative was announced on the Ironman South Africa Facebook page‚ as the organisation expressed its sadness at the attack on the triathlete‚ while sending him "best wishes and a speedy recovery".

Offers of help were shared on the group.

A target of R100‚000 has been posted on the BackABuddy website‚ titled "Get Mhlengi back on his bike".

"We are hoping to raise funds to support him with all his medical expenses‚ transportation‚ bike replacement and rehabilitation costs. We want to see him back on his bike!‚" JP Valverde asked supporters.