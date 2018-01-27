South Africa

Man to appear in court for allegedly raping daughter

By Staff Writer - 27 January 2018 - 13:53
123RF: Stock Image/ginasanders
GAMET - 123RF: Stock Image/ginasanders

A 53-year-old man who allegedly sexually assaulted his daughter will appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of rape.

The man was arrested by Nyanga police in the Samora Machel area on Thursday.

The incident allegedly occurred this week while the mother was busy in the house.

“The suspect told the victim not to tell her mother but the girl ultimately informed someone close to her‚” said Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

Also due to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of murder is a 20-year-old suspect who was arrested on Thursday in Sweet Home Farms for allegedly stabbing a 23-year-old man‚ who died later in hospital. The incident allegedly occurred in December.

