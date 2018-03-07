Inxeba claims win for freedom of expression

Producer Cait Pansegrouw said: "I am hopeful that the capitulation of the tribunal, Contralesa Gauteng and the Man and Boy Foundation to remove the X rating will assist in ensuring that the violent acts performed in opposition to the film are brought to an end, and that members of the public who wish to exercise their right to engage with Inxeba are no longer prohibited from doing so."

Following the banning of the movie, its full version was posted on YouTube while street hawkers in the Johannesburg CBD sold pirated copies for R10 each.

Indigenous Film Distribution's Helen Kuun urged cinema goers to stand against piracy by watching the movie when it returns to cinemas on Friday.

"Now that we have secured legal means by way of a court order to make the film available to all those who want to see it publicly, we urge fans to go out there and show their support by seeing it in cinemas."

Speaking on behalf of Ster-Kinekor Ogilvy PR's Lebo Moyana said Ster-Kinekor has noted the court outcome.

"As an exhibitor, Ster-Kinekor is reviewing its planned scheduling with a view to how it may be able to accommodate any potential screening of the film. Given existing operational planning requirements, no decision has yet been made in this regard."

Members of the Man and Boy Foundation wearing T-shirts with a red cross across a logo of Inxeba protested outside court. The foundation's Nkululeko Nxesi, who has roped in the services of Advocate Dali Mpofu to their legal team, maintained that this was not the end for them.

"The war is not over. Today was one battle of many that we have waged against the movie. We hear that they are claiming victory, it is not a victory per se because this is a temporary relief... On the 28th of March we will be discussing the substance of the case which we are certain that we have a strong case we are going to win.

"We respect the court pronouncement. We are not planning anything," Nxesi said.