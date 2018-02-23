South Africa

Ajay Gupta sought for 'corruption'

By Staff Writer - 23 February 2018 - 12:51
Ajay Gupta.
Ajay Gupta.

The Hawks confirmed in a briefing on Friday that Ajay Gupta was being sought in a corruption investigation that is separate to their probe into the Estina Dairy Farm saga.

His brother Atul Gupta has filed an urgent court application to challenge the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA’s) forfeiture unit from freezing R10-million in his bank account. The money was allegedly part of more than R200-million‚ meant to benefit emerging farmers‚ that was siphoned off a dairy farm project in the Free State.

Ajay Gupta was still regarded as a wanted fugitive‚ the Hawks confirmed on Friday.

There is still a warrant of arrest out for him but the Hawks declined to elaborate on details of the corruption case for which he is being sought.

This is a developing story.

READ MORE:

Gupta lawyer denies brothers are fugitives from justice

Lawyers acting for the Guptas have denied they are fugitives from justice and have written to the Hawks demanding to see a warrant of arrest for Ajay ...
News
1 day ago

How state capture kingpin Ajay Gupta is avoiding capture

State capture number one suspect Ajay Gupta has been hopping from one house to another.
News
7 days ago

Affidavit by Atul Gupta challenging freezing of R10m was signed in Dubai

Atul Gupta was in Dubai on February 8 when he signed his affidavit to challenge the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) forfeiture unit from ...
News
3 days ago

Ajay on the Hawks' most wanted list

Borders, airports put on high alert
News
7 days ago

Ajay Gupta 'on the run'

Ajay Gupta‚ the patriarch of the embattled Gupta family‚ is “on the run” and surrounded by a team of heavily armed bodyguards.
News
7 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

As it happened: Electing SA’s next president in Parliament
'Why the rush': Jacob Zuma’s brother speaks
X