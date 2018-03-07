South Africa

8‚000 property owners score with re-evaluation of Johannesburg rates

By Staff Writer - 07 March 2018 - 08:03
8,000 Johannesburg properties were over-valued and will receive new rate notices.
JOHANNESBURG MAYOR HERMAN MASHABA - 8,000 Johannesburg properties were over-valued and will receive new rate notices.
Image: ELIZABETH SEJAKE/GALLO IMAGES

City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba announced on Wednesday that 8‚000 property owners will begin receiving new notices for properties that appear to be over-valued.

"This process now means that the owners of these 8‚000 properties will begin receiving‚ from next week‚ Section 78 Notices which will provide revised valuations‚" he said.

This follows widespread objections from city residents within community platforms. Mashaba's office said the city had responded with "engagements between the City and the Independent Municipal Valuer".

Amongst the 8‚000 valuations identified as problematic‚ are property owners who were subjected to considerable increases‚ many over 100%.

