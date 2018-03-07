8‚000 property owners score with re-evaluation of Johannesburg rates
City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba announced on Wednesday that 8‚000 property owners will begin receiving new notices for properties that appear to be over-valued.
"This process now means that the owners of these 8‚000 properties will begin receiving‚ from next week‚ Section 78 Notices which will provide revised valuations‚" he said.
This follows widespread objections from city residents within community platforms. Mashaba's office said the city had responded with "engagements between the City and the Independent Municipal Valuer".
Amongst the 8‚000 valuations identified as problematic‚ are property owners who were subjected to considerable increases‚ many over 100%.
The notices dealing with the 8‚000 problematic valuations will make provision for a 30-day period during which property owners can provide further information of relevance to the review process. These properties will be placed on the Supplementary Valuation Roll.
The city hopes to address the problematic valuations before the implementation date on July 1‚ 2018.
So far‚ Mashaba's office said‚ the city has also received 4‚000 objections to the valuation roll.
"Through engagements between the City and the Independent Municipal Valuer‚ the City will begin handing over these objections to the Municipal Valuer without waiting for the 6 April 2018 deadline for objections. This will result in the City beginning work on these objections immediately‚ and being able to issue revised valuations to property owners without delay. The focus of our efforts is ensuring that our residents find the valuations processes to be more responsive and efficient than it has been in the past."