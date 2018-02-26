Property owners in Johannesburg are fuming after the city released its valuation roll‚ which shows prices rising by huge margins.

The city released the 2018 roll on February 20 for the period July 1‚ 2018 to June 30‚ 2022 and it is open to the public for inspection until April 6 2018.

About 40% of property values increased by between 21 and 40%‚ according to a breakdown provided by a city representative. A further 30.7% saw increases of between 41 and 60%. Property values had increased by over 101% in 3.4% of cases.

Janet King‚ a property owner in Melville‚ got the shock of her life when she discovered the price that the city had placed on her two-bedroom house with a cottage.

“The previous valuation that was on my property was R1.45-million. I thought this was reasonable … It is now R2.5-million for a little semi-detached house‚” King said.

“I would be delighted if somebody gave me that amount of money for my house but I know they are not going to. If someone were to say to me‚ we are going to give you R2.5-million for this property‚ I would simply say‚ please sign here. But that is not going to happen. The house is quite small. It is ridiculous. Nobody is going to pay R2.5-million for my house. I am going to object. I can’t afford to pay [rates] at that price.”

King and her neighbours have developed a group dealing with valuations as there are many property owners who have the same problem.

“They have recommended that we go find an estate agent‚ get an evaluation and somebody’s tenant who is a student will take them all to the council. They will get signed receipts that she has got them and put them in place.”