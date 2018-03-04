ANC readies for election campaign
The ANC has decided that its election campaign for the 2019 general elections will not be a negative one‚ agreeing that it will not be focused on the opposition or centred around any of its leaders.
Instead‚ the party has undertaken to run a positive campaign as they gear up to kick off their electioneering more than a year before the provincial and national elections takes place.
ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula told the media on the sidelines of their national elections workshop in Boksburg‚ east of Johannesburg‚ on Saturday that the ANC had decided that it could not take voters for granted.
“We will not take our people for granted. It is not a given that we will get an overwhelming majority. We have to work hard‚” he said.
Mbalula said the purpose of the workshop was for the party to come up with a plan of action to increase the party’s electoral support.
“It is a hugely contested election and we are equal to the task‚” he said.
Mbalula conceded that ANC research shows that there was a perception of corruption in the ANC among voters and they should not argue with voters.
“Some of our people are implicated in corruption. We have to take action‚” he said.
Mbalula conceded that the party was not chasing a two-thirds majority but was‚ instead‚ trying to secure an overwhelming victory.
He again noted that it would not be an easy task.
The election workshop was attended by ANC national executive committee members‚ ministers‚ deputy ministers and provincial leaders.
They also extended invitations to the South African Communist Party and Cosatu.
Former president Jacob Zuma attended the workshop on Friday and Saturday and sat like an ordinary member.
Yesterday afternoon‚ he sat in the second row in a commission led by ANC head of organising Senzo Mchunu and took notes.
Higher education minister Naledi Pandor sat next to him.
Mbalula said Zuma came after the national executive committee extended an open invitation to all former presidents of the party and state to attend ANC meetings in their capacity as ex-officio members.