The ANC has decided that its election campaign for the 2019 general elections will not be a negative one‚ agreeing that it will not be focused on the opposition or centred around any of its leaders.

Instead‚ the party has undertaken to run a positive campaign as they gear up to kick off their electioneering more than a year before the provincial and national elections takes place.

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula told the media on the sidelines of their national elections workshop in Boksburg‚ east of Johannesburg‚ on Saturday that the ANC had decided that it could not take voters for granted.

“We will not take our people for granted. It is not a given that we will get an overwhelming majority. We have to work hard‚” he said.

Mbalula said the purpose of the workshop was for the party to come up with a plan of action to increase the party’s electoral support.