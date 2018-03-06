People's power is the key to shaping future we want

Amandla ngawethu!

Matla kea rona!

Sometimes we forget the real meaning of these words. They are not merely a political slogan coined in the bad old days to agitate the population into rising up against a racist and oppressive system. It is a timeless call to action that is still as relevant today as it was back then.

There is much excitement in the country about what has come to be known as the "New Dawn". The fall of Jacob Zuma, and his replacement by Cyril Ramaphosa as president appears to have given the majority of South Africans renewed hope that our country could soon be back on the road to becoming a prosperous democracy that delivers to all its people, as was promised by the founding fathers and mothers whose struggles and sacrifices ensured that we reached the 1994 breakthrough.

But we would be making a grave mistake by putting all our hopes on the shoulders of Ramaphosa, the ANC and its government.

The much needed post-apartheid reconstruction of South Africa is too massive a task to be left in the hands of a few individuals - no matter how popular they may be.

The frustration and unhappiness that many of us often express about the 1994 dispensation - some even go as far as blaming former president Nelson Mandela for the fact that key features of apartheid still persist in society today - is precisely because we forgot that "matimba i ya hina". And not just the Big Men and their parties.